Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 702 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

