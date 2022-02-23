Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $692.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

