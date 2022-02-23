CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $110,263.84 and approximately $15.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.06958381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,970.82 or 1.00392794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049538 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.