Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.78

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 3121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

