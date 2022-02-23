Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Chimerix stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
