Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 194,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chimerix by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 66,063 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

