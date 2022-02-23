China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.