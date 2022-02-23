ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 216.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.