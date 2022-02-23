Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 14.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,146,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 313,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.