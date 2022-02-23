CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 11.25 $24.76 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 5.31 $30.18 million $1.64 60.13

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Perficient 7.90% 21.84% 11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Perficient has a consensus price target of $143.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than CI&T.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perficient beats CI&T on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

