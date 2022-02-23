Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,665,935 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 238.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 28.13% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of SPKB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.