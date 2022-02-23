Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,592. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

