Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $17.24. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

