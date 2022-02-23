Clearshares LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearshares LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

