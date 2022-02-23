Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,130

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,526.54.

CCHGY stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

