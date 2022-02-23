Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHEOY. Macquarie downgraded Cochlear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CHEOY opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

