Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDRO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the 4th quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

