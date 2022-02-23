Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDRO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Europe began coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34.
Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Company Profile
Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.
