Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $129.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

CGEAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

