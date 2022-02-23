Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund accounts for 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,365. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

