Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Colfax by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

