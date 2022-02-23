Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44.
In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
