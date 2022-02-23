Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

