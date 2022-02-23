Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$178.87 and last traded at C$179.57. Approximately 99,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 72,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$184.38.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$184.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.54.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.