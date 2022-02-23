Colliers Securities Weighs in on Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $437.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.