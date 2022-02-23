Colony Group LLC Buys 5,233 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. 288,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,911,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.71 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

