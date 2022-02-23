Colony Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 459.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,515 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,400. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

