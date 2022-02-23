Colony Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,099. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

