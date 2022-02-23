Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.