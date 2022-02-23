Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 517.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

