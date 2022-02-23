Comparing Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) & Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vistas Media Acquisition and Townsquare Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Townsquare Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Townsquare Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Townsquare Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.52 -$80.55 million $1.05 10.94

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Profitability

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12%

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

