Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

