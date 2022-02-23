Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $120,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 115,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,870. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

