Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.42. 4,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,606. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.83 and its 200 day moving average is $318.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.