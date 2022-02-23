Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $96.65 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $96,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

