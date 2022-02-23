Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,822 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. 569,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,443,905. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

