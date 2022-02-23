Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 25,259 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.70. 56,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,103. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.76 and a 200-day moving average of $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

