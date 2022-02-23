Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,047 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $145,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,478,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 228,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,742. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

