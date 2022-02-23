Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 51,709 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $79,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 1,100,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,048. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

