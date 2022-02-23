Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.75. 198,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,716. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.