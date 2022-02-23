Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 966 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.27. 21,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

