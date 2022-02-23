Consolidated Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 40.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. 143,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

