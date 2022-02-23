Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $249,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,762. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.
