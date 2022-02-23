Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $87,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,951. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.