Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.68. 10,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

