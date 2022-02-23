Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $272.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.48. 1,052,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

