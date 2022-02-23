Contrasting Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.47 $74.41 million ($0.25) -8.48 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 158.25%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.27%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats DouYu International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

