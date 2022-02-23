Contrasting WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get WesBanco alerts:

This table compares WesBanco and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 39.22% 9.26% 1.43% FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.43% 1.37%

WesBanco has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $617.75 million 3.66 $242.26 million $3.52 10.17 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.13 $21.37 million $1.06 8.87

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WesBanco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WesBanco and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WesBanco beats FNCB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.