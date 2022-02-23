CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. CoreCivic has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

