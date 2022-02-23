Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

