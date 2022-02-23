Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

