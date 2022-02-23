Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

