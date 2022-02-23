Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stellantis by 49.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.